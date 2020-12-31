Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.84 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 843,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutrien by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 468,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 474,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

