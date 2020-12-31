Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XP.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ XP traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 748,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,932. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 80.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

