Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $543.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.26 million and the lowest is $535.60 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,817 shares of company stock worth $444,358. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $48,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

