Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

