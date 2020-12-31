Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $285.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.79 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

