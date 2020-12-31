Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 4,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

