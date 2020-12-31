Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 114.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.24.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

