Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Mplx posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Mplx by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646,037 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mplx by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,680 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Mplx by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after buying an additional 623,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

