Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.81). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.