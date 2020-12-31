Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.81). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

