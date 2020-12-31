Zacks: Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

PBCT opened at $12.95 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

