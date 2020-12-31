Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. ValuEngine lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SESN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.