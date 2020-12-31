Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

