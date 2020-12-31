Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.54 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $71.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.46 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $80.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $294.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.87 million to $295.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.86 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $305.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 306,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,848. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

