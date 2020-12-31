Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.43 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

