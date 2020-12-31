Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

