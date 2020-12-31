Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

