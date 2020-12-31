Zacks Investment Research Downgrades freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Hold

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

