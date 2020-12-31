Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

