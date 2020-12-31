Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Buy

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

