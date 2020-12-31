Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to “Buy”

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

CLIGF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.