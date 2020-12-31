Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $134.11 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.