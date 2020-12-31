Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 3.4%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €91.94 ($108.16) and last traded at €91.40 ($107.53). Approximately 490,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €88.40 ($104.00).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZAL shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is €82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.