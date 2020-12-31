ZBG Token Trading Up 0.2% This Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01936825 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZT is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

