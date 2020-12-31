Zcash Price Tops $63.56 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $687.10 million and approximately $301.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $63.56 or 0.00218285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,810,150 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

