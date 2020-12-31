Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,315.25 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

