Zebi (ZCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Koinex and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00563842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00160958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.