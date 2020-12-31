Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Zel has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $558,935.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00220467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00036481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,263,350 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

