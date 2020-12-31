ZEON Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $23,995.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01993217 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

