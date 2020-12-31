Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $918,183.95

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $918,183.95 and $45,548.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,476,928 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

