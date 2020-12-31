Zilla (ZLA) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $134,394.03 and approximately $21,323.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

