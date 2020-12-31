Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Z has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NASDAQ Z opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,602.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,442 shares of company stock valued at $70,434,309 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

