Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.50.

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.