ZTCoin (ZT) Market Cap Hits $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00296674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01987630 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

