Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

