$0.82 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

