$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 83,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,745. The company has a market cap of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.