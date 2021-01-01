$1.38 EPS Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dover by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dover by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

