$1.41 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.44. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $436.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.30. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

