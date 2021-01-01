$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 73.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock opened at $214.49 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

