$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 661,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,743. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

