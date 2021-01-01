$1.50 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.54. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.