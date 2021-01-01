$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 million. XOMA reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,311.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $12.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $23.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

