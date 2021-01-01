$11.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.66 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

