$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $115.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $459.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 113,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

