$159.72 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $159.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $162.33 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $159.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $642.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.94 million to $654.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $610.06 million, with estimates ranging from $606.40 million to $613.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 249,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

