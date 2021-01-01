16,900 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

