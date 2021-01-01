$179.82 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to post sales of $179.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the highest is $182.52 million. GasLog posted sales of $182.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $652.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

