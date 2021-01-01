$188.72 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $188.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.88 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $793.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $797.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $881.86 million, with estimates ranging from $858.22 million to $901.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU opened at $62.44 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

