$191.06 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $191.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.55 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $218.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $764.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VCTR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 41,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

