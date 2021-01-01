$2.65 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.69. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 38.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $166.27. 826,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,104. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

